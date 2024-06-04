Home

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will BJD Form Govt Again? All Eyes on Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: in total of four phases, the Odisha Assembly polls 2024 were held on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In total, Odisha has 147 Assembly seats, with 33 reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019 achieved a significant victory in Odisha although BJP dominated significantly nationwide. This time, Odisha is witnessing a tough three-way contest. While Naveen Patnaik is seeking a sixth consecutive term, the BJP aims to gain more seats. On the other hand, the Congress is struggling to regain power in Odisha after being out since 2000.

The final voter turnout for Phase 4 of the Odisha State Assembly Elections, excluding postal ballots, has reached 74.41 per cent, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer said. Voting in Odisha concluded on June 1, along with the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The assembly polls in Odisha were conducted simultaneously along with the General Elections. The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to double its tally in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

