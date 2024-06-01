NationalPolitics

Will BJD Return to Power Again? Poll Predictions to begin Shortly 

Odisha Election Exit Poll 2024 Live Updates: Various poll predicting agencies such as Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, IPSOS, CVoter, CSDS conduct exit polls and declare their results.

Odisha Lok Sabha, Assembly Election Exit Poll Results Latest Updates
Odisha Exit Poll 2024 Live Updates: As the last phase of Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha election will conclude at 6 PM, various media wings will release the results of exit polls conducted after 6:30 P on Saturday. Even as the exact outcome will be known on the day f the counting of votes, these exit poll results will give an indication about which party is likely to gain more votes with large margin. Notably, these Exit polls predictions are based on what voters said while exiting booths after exercising their franchise. Various poll predicting agencies such as Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, IPSOS, CVoter, CSDS conduct exit polls and declare their results.

Odisha Lok Sabha, Assembly Election Exit Poll Results: Check Live Updates Here




