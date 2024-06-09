Home

JP Nadda Joins Modi Cabinet 3.0: Will BJP Get A New National President? All You Need To Know

JP Nadda, 63, became the sole Cabinet minister from Himachal Pradesh in the BJP-led government when he took the oath of office on Sunday evening.

BJP chief JP Nadda takes oath as the Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Jagat Prakash Nadda returned to the Narendra Modi Cabinet after a gap of over four years on Sunday during which the BJP veteran has served as the party’s National President. But Nadda’s induction in Prime Minister Modi’s Council of Ministers likely means he will have to step down as the BJP chief as the party employs a strict ‘One Person, One Post’ rule.

Will BJP get a new chief?

JP Nadda was sworn-in as a minister in the PM Modi’s Cabinet along with 7o other BJP leaders and NDA allies, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. This means Nadda will now stop helming the BJP after a four-year stint as its President and the ruling party will soon appoint his successor.

The former Union Minister health minister was appointed as the BJP’s working president after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and later elevated to the position of BJP president in January 2020 after then BJP chief Amit Shah, was given a Cabinet berth and handed charge of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

JP Nadda served as Union health minister in Modi’s first term from November 9, 2014, to May 30, 2019. It is not yet known which ministry will be assigned to him in the current dispensation.

JP Nadda Political Career

JP Nadda, a law graduate, started his political career as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later became president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, in 1991.

The veteran leader has held various key positions in the BJP, headed its election campaign in a host of states — from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab. He also served as a minister in BJP’s governments in his home state of Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and made a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board in 2014 when Amit Shah took over as party president.

