Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Congress Gain Ground In Balh?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The BJP had fielded Inder Singh to once again take on Prakash Chaudhary of Congress in Balh seat.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Congress Gain Ground In Balh?
Balh seat: The polling for Himachal Pradesh’s 68 assembly polls will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP’s Inder Singh is the current MLA from Balh Assembly constituency, which is located in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The polling for Himachal Pradesh’s 68 assembly polls will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.

Balh Seat: Will BJP spell its magic again?

In 2017, Inder Singh had won the Balh seat by defeating Congress’ Prakash Chaudhary with a margin of 12,811 votes.  The BJP had fielded Inder Singh to once again take on Prakash Chaudhary of Congress in Balh seat for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election. The Congress is hoping to try its luck in the Balh seat with Prakash Chaudhary this time. lucky this. This time, Tara Chand Bhatia of AAP is also likely to give a competition to Inder Singh and Prakash Chaudhary.

Balh Assembly constituency: A look at the history

Year Candidate Party Total Vote
2017 Inder Singh BJP 34704
2012 Prakash Chaudhary INC 20043
2007 Prakash Chaudhary INC 24941
2003 Damodar Dass BJP 18392
1998 Parkash HVC 20594
1993 Nek Ram INC 19050
1990 Damodar Dass BJP 24088
1985 Piru Ram INC 12719

Balh Assembly Constituency At Glance

  • Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
  • Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

  • Inder Singh – BJP
  • Prakash Chaudhary – Congress
  • Tara Chand Bhatia – AAP

Brief: Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single-phase manner on November 12.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 3:47 PM IST





