Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress, AAP be Able to Make a Dent?

Jaswan-pragpur Assembly Constituency: Jaswan-pragpur is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Jaswan-pragpur assembly constituency is located in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and comes under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. This assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on November 12. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Jaswan-pragpur assembly constituency seat was won by Bikram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bikram Singh won by defeating Congress’ Surinder Singh Mankotia with a margin of 1862 votes. For the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections too, the top candidates running for this seat are from BJP and Congress. However, this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also entered the electoral contest in the hill state and announced its candidates for the assembly seats.Also Read – Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency: BJP Swaps Seats for Its Candidates, Will Decision Work for the Party?

CANDIDATES FOR JASWAN-PRAGPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Congress candidate Surinder Singh Mankotia

BJP candidate Bikram Singh

AAP candidate Sahil Chauhan

As per the voter list of 2022, there are 77727 electorates and 111 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 68.6% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 69.66% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 46.31% and 42.65% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 76.62% and 21.54% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively. Also Read – Himachal Pradesh Election: It’s BJP’s Govind Singh Thakur Vs Congress’s Bhuvneshwar Gaur In Manali

