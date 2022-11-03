Will BJP Wave Favour Neelam Nayyar in Chamba Constituency?

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Chamba is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is also part of Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chamba comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.Also Read – Dalhousie Assembly Constituency: Asha Kumari or Dhavinder Singh – Who Will Win Voters’ Trust?
In the 2017 Assembly elections, Pawan Nayyar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Neeraj Nayyar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1879 votes.
Moreover, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
- Date of Polling: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates
- Indira Kapoor: Independent
- Uttam Chand: Bhartiya Veer Dal
- Shasi Kant: AAP
- Paras Ram: Bahujan Samaj Party
- Neelam Nayyar: BJP
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
CHAMBA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Pawan Nayyar
|BJP
|Winner
|26,763
|49.33%
|1,879
|Neeraj Nayar
|INC
|Runner Up
|24,884
|45.86%
|Dr. D. K. Soni
|IND
|3rd
|725
|1.34%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|674
|1.24%
|Bal Krishan Chauhan
|IND
|5th
|649
|1.20%
|Paras Ram Bhardwaj
|BSP
|6th
|562
|1.04%