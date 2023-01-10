Home

Budget 2023: Will Centre Announce Standard Deduction Relief To Salaried Class? Here’s What Experts Expect

For Budget 2023, the experts suggest an increase in Standard Deduction for tax calculation available on the gross salary of salaried employees.

Budget 2023 Latest Update: Because of the COVID pandemic, India’s salaried class did not receive much from Budget 2022. However, this time, the salaried class people hope that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give some relief to them amid high inflation in the post-pandemic economy.

In the Budget 2023, the experts suggest an increase in Standard Deduction for tax calculation available on the gross salary of salaried employees.

They are of opinion that the Finance Ministry must provide some kind of tax incentives for the salaried class, which is witnessing an erosion of savings due to increased transport, rent and other costs due to the reopening of offices.

keeping cost-cutting in mind, some of the companies have asked their employees to vacate their rented accommodations and go back to their hometowns, anticipating continued work-from-home mandates. However, as the COVID pandemic came down, most of companies are calling employees back, forcing such workers to rent accommodations in cities where their offices are located.

Now the employees who are returning to their office towns are finding that costs have gone up for everything from rent to transport to groceries. In this situation, the Standard Deduction needs to be updated to reflect the new post-pandemic realities.

What is Standard Deduction?

Tax deductions are generally the incentives that are given by the government to enable the taxpayer to claim relief on certain expenditures. A Standard Deduction of Rs 40,000 was reintroduced in Budget 2018 for transport and medical allowances for salaried individuals. Prior to that, transport allowance and medical allowance of Rs 19,200 and Rs 15,000 were available to salaried individuals to claim as relief from their taxable income.

Later, the Standard Deduction was increased to Rs 40,000 and then to Rs 50,000 in the subsequent budgets. the Standard Deduction is a flat amount deducted from the gross salary, which reduces the overall taxable income of a taxpayer, thereby reducing the tax burden. The Standard Deduction is deducted from the gross salary of an employee and claimed as an exemption without any proof of expenses.



