Will Congress Manage to Repeat its 2017 Performance?

Shillai Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Shillai Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the Shillai Constituency will go to polls on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 08. Shillai Assembly Constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

In 2017, Harshwardhan Chauhan of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Baldev Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4125 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022 Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

CANDIDATES FOR 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTION- SHILLAI CONSTITUENCY

Naathu Ram Chauhan(Aam Aadmi Party)

Suresh Kumar ( Rashtriya Devbhumi Party)

Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan (Indian National Congress)

Baldev Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)



