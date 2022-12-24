COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: China has seen nearly two million covid-19 cases cumulatively, whereas India has experienced over 45 million infections since the pandemic began.

Mamata Banerjee said her administration is monitoring the COVID developments and will set up a committee to take care of everything.

India COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: At a time when Covid cases are rapidly spreading in China and some other parts of the world, India is not leaving any stone unturned to prevent the virus from spreading further. Even as the new COVID wave is wreaking havoc in China, it was being speculated that a similar kind of corona wave will hit India again. However, experts refute such speculations and said no new wave will hit India anytime soon as most of the citizens are fully vaccinated.

The statement from the experts comes at a time when a new COVID sub-variant BF.7 has been detected in the country.

On the other hand, experts are predicting difficult months ahead for China. In response to the new COVID wave, China has implemented ‘zero-COVID’ approach, which aims to isolate all infected people.

Currently, China is seeing less testing and more severe cases. Hospital intensive care units are overcrowded by patients, and ambulances are being turned away, according to Associated Press.

However, India is not going to see any COVID wave or rise in cases. Take a look at the reasons why?

COVID vaccination drive

India has carried out strict vaccine drive after the last COVID wave. By October 21, 2021, a total of 1 billion Covid vaccine doses had been administered to whole population, and by July 17, 2022, the cumulative number of doses delivered had touched two billion.

As per Our World in Data, India had administered more than 2.20 billion cumulative Covid vaccination doses to its citizens as on October 24, 2022, which was equivalent to the cumulative doses delivered by the European Union (911.65 million), the United States (638 million), Brazil (473.10 million) and Russia (179.79 million).

Effective Vaccines

The people in China were vaccinated by CoronaVac and Sinopharm, while in India, the people were vaccinated with Oxford/AstraZeneca’s Covishield or Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. According to a study, Covishield has better defence against severe infection, especially in old people as compared to CoronaVac.

More Infections in India Than China

China has seen nearly two million covid-19 cases cumulatively, whereas India has experienced over 45 million infections since the pandemic began. Because of the level of infections, India has already gone through multiple Covid waves in the last two years.

“Population immunity is much higher in India and our research suggests that most people have already been infected with Omicron, with a large fraction having had both Delta and Omicron infections,” Dr Anurag Agrawal, who has previously been associated with INSACOG told MoneyControl.



