Will Curbs Under GRAP

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The Commission for Air Quality Management said it may take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday due to a favourable wind speed at night.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As the air pollution levels in the national capital came down to the “poor” category from “very poor”, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said it will review the situation on Friday and added that it may take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

“The CAQM is keeping a close watch on the changing air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and accordingly, its Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan will convene a meeting on Friday to comprehensively review the situation for appropriate decision,” the commission said in a statement.

Construction, demolition work banned

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

It also issued an order on Thursday, asking authorities to immediately stop polishing, varnishing and painting work at construction sites as these activities create volatile organic compounds that further increase the toxicity of the air and cause harm to human health.

“These activities cannot be treated as a non-polluting category of construction and demolition activities under clause 4(iii) of stage-III of GRAP and need to be stopped at project sites, whenever GRAP stage-III orders are invoked or are in operation,” the order read.

Delhi’s air quality improves

The development comes as Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday owing to a favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 295 on Thursday. It was 260 on Wednesday, 372 on Tuesday, 354 on Monday, 339 on Sunday and 381 on Saturday.

The AQI recorded on Wednesday was the lowest since October 20, when it was 232. For the month of November, it was the best AQI since November 29, 2020, when it was 231, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Primary classes resumed from Nov 9

Earlier this week, the Delhi government decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of the improvement in the city’s air quality over the last few days.

However, the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers stayed off the city roads under the third stage of the GRAP.

The CAQM had directed the authorities on Sunday to lift the ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the fourth stage of the GRAP.

(With inputs from PTI)



