Will Delhi Revoke WFH Order For Govt Employees? BIG Decision Expected Shortly

Work From Home LIVE News Updates: All eyes are set on the Delhi government as it is set to take a big decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools on Monday, November 7. Last week, the deteriorating pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures including closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, diesel vehicles were also imposed to reduce pollution.

Today, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. A decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting.

