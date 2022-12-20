Will Elon Musk Step Down? Twitter Poll Results On His Resignation Are Out. THIS Is What Users Want

Around 1.7 crore Twitter users participated in this poll. Now, the question is whether Musk will resign or if this was all a part of publicity.

As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head.

New Delhi: Twitter’s new boss posted a poll on whether he should step down as head of the microblogging site on Monday. In his poll question, he asked, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” The results are out now. As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head. Around 57.5 per cent of Twitter users voted for Musk’s step down, while 42.5 per cent still want him to head the company.

Elon Musk’s Poll On His Resignation

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, it has been in the news as his style of leadership has raised several questions. Right from the mass layoffs, to changes in the work culture and the introduction of new policies, all his decisions have the users divided.

The billionaire fired most of the top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijay Gadde and many more as soon as he took over as the Twitter boss in October.



