Menu
Search
National

Will Elon Musk Step Down? Twitter Poll Results On His Resignation Are Out. THIS Is What Users Want

By: admin

Date:


Around 1.7 crore Twitter users participated in this poll. Now, the question is whether Musk will resign or if this was all a part of publicity.

As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head.
As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head.

New Delhi: Twitter’s new boss posted a poll on whether he should step down as head of the microblogging site on Monday. In his poll question, he asked, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” The results are out now. As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head. Around 57.5 per cent of Twitter users voted for Musk’s step down, while 42.5 per cent still want him to head the company.

Elon Musk’s Poll On His Resignation

Around 1.7 crore Twitter users participated in this poll. Now, the question is whether Musk will resign or if this was all a part of publicity.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, it has been in the news as his style of leadership has raised several questions. Right from the mass layoffs, to changes in the work culture and the introduction of new policies, all his decisions have the users divided.

The billionaire fired most of the top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijay Gadde and many more as soon as he took over as the Twitter boss in October.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:24 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleBiden condemns rising antisemitism in U.S. at Hanukkah reception
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today, Check FULL List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh