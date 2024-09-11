Home

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid: ‘Will fight against PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir’

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer walked out of Tihar jail after he was granted interim bail by Delhi’s special NIA court in a terror funding case. The interim bail has been granted till October 2, 2024, to allow him to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

After being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail on September 11, Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, says “I will not let down my people. I take a pledge that I will fight PM Modi’s narrative of ‘Naya Kashmir’, which has totally failed in J&K. People have rejected whatever he did on 5th August 2019. I am committed to working for the welfare of my people. We are not going to get scared. My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah says. His fight is for the chair, my fight is for the people. I am a victim of BJP, I will fight against PM Modi’s ideology till my last breath. I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them.”

“Rashid was released from the jail at 4.15 pm,” said a senior prison official.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

