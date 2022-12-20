Will Govt Employees Get 18-Month DA Arrears? Here’s What Finance Ministry Says

7th Pay Commission: The statement from the Finance Ministry will leave several employees disappointed as they were hoping that the central government will clear the outstanding 18-month DA arrears this month itself.

The Finance Ministry also clarified why the arrears of 18 months have not been given to the central employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for the announcement from the Centre on salary hike, the Union Ministry of Finance has issued a big statement on 18-month DA arrears and said due to financial implications, it was not considered appropriate to release arrears of dearness allowance to central employees and dearness relief to pensioners on 7th pay commission recommendations.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha that pensioners will not receive the 18 month pending DA Arrear this time.

The Finance Ministry also clarified why the arrears of 18 months have not been given to the central employees. The Finance Ministry further added that the money for three instalments will not be delivered.

The statement from the Finance Ministry is likely to leave several employees disappointed as they were hoping that the central government will clear the outstanding 18 month pending DA arrears dues this month itself.

Because of the COVID pandemic, three instalments of DA arrears till January 1, 2022 from July 1, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, were stopped. In July 2021, the government reinstated Dearness Allowance. However, there was no mention of the three payments that had been unpaid for the previous 18 months.

From July 1, 2021, the Centre increased the dearness allowance by 11% on the recommendations of 7th pay commission. After that, the dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28 per cent starting in July 2021. However, the DA currently stands at 38% on 7th pay commission recommendations



