Will INC Recreate 2007 History By Retaining Seat In Nadaun BJP Congress Tussle Is Intense In 2022 Assembly Polls

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Since 2007, Himachal's Nadaun assembly constituency has seen battle between two stalwarts: Indian National Congress's Sukhwinder Singh Sukku and Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Agnihotri. As 2022 Assembly Elections in the state with 68 assembly constituencies get closer, the two major parties have geared up their campaigning activities. Nadaun assembly constituency falls under Hamirpur Loksabha constituency. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Nadaun on Wednesday.

CANDIDATES FOR 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS:

Sukhwinder Singh Sukku (Indian National Congress)

Vijay Agnihotri (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Shankey Thukral (Aam Aadmi Party)

Desh Raj (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Surender Kumar, Ranjit Singh (Independent)

2017 ELECTION RESULTS:

Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, former Congress Himachal Chief and erstwhile chairman of party's election campaign committee, is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of INC. He won in 2017 assembly elections by defeating BJP's Vijay Agnihotri by a margin of 2,394 votes. While Sukhwinder Singh had garnered around 30,980 votes, Vijay Agnihotri got 28,631 votes.

The tussle between both the major parties continues in Himachal Pradesh almost like a tradition, where no party lets the other win for a second term in continuation. Exception was in 2007 assembly polls when INC won for a second consecutive time by a narrow margin of 586 votes. Both the respective candidates have been contesting against each other since 2007. In 2003, Sukhwinder Singh had fought against Prabhat Chand and won by a huge margin of around 4,585 votes. In 2012, BJP had won by a huge margin of 6,750 votes.

KEY DATES TO REMEMBER FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY POLLS:

Date of Poll : 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)