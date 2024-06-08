Home

Will INDIA Bloc Attend Narendra Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony? Jairam Ramesh Says . . .

Mocking Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi over the results of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that “drumbeaters” are justifying PM Modi’s “pathetic” electoral performance unnecessarily.

Will INDIA Bloc Attend Narendra Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony?

New Delhi: Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader, stated on Saturday that invitations for Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, slated for Sunday, June 9th, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, hadn’t yet reached party leaders.

“Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it,” Jairam Ramesh said, according to ANI.

Jairam Ramesh Mocks Narendra Modi

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “The drumbeat to find silver linings in the mandate that has been a moral, political, and personal defeat for Narendra Modi has started. It is being propagated that Mr. Narendra Modi is the first to receive a mandate three times in a row after Jawaharlal Nehru. How leading a party to 240 seats and becoming an ek-tihaaii Pradhan Mantri is a mandate is not explained.”

He further stated that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru remained a complete democrat even after receiving a two-thirds majority in Parliament three times.

“Nehru, on the other hand, got 364 seats in 1952, 371 seats in 1957, and 361 seats in 1962 – a 2/3rd majority each time. Yet he remained a complete democrat, nurturing Parliament so very carefully with his constant presence Neither is Modi the only man since Nehru to be sworn in thrice – in a row or not. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in thrice in 1996, 1998 and 1999. And Indira Gandhi was sworn in 4 times in 1966, 1967, 1971 and 1980. The drumbeaters will look for anything to justify Mr Narendra Modi’s pathetic electoral performance in 2024,” he said.

Narendra Modi Stakes Claim On Forming Government

Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance. PM Modi will lead the third successive NDA government as Prime Minister.

In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term in office on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies)







