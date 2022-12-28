Will International Flights be Suspended as 39 Foreign Passengers Test COVID Positive in 2 Days?

International Flights Latest News Today: The Air Suvidha portal will be re-introduced for flyers coming in from Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore from next week.

Coronavirus: India will not suspend international flight operations as a preventive measure as of now.

International Flights Latest News Today: After 39 international passengers tested positive for Covid at airports across the country in two days, it was being speculated that India will suspend international flight operations as a preventive measure. However, the sources close to the development told News 18 that the Centre has not considered banning international flights as of now. However, they said the Air Suvidha portal will be re-introduced for flyers coming in from Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore from next week.

As COVID cases continued to surge in several countries, 39 international passengers tested positive for coronavirus infection out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days in India, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the next 40 days are going to be crucial as India is likely to see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January.

“Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia… This has been a trend,” the ministry said.

However, the sources said that the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalization will be very low, they added.

They said filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing likely to be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

The development comes at a time when India registered 188 new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647). The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said he will be visiting the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday and will oversee the testing of international passengers at the IGI airport.

Notably, India has started randomly testing international passengers arriving at the airports for Coronavirus from 24 December onwards. In the wake of the rising cases, India conducted a Mock drill Covid-19 across hospitals in the country. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.



