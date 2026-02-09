Home

News

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? IMD predicts showers, snowfall, dense fog forecast across North India, cool winds in Bengaluru – Check forecast here

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi is expected to remain partly cloudy today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rain snowfall and dense fog across several regions till Tuesday due to a western disturbance. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Will it rain in Delhi? IMD predicts showers, snowfall, dense fog forecast across North India, cool winds in Bengaluru – Check forecast here

Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a thin layer of fog on Monday morning. The cold is slightly fading away in the region. Delhi will have clear skies with bright sunlight today and the weather remains normal. It’s mildly cold in the morning and evening, and the sun is shining brightly during the day, making the day feel warm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of North India will witness a spell of active weather in the coming days. Light showers, snowfall and dense fog are predicted across several regions till Tuesday due to a western disturbance. Check the weather forecast here.