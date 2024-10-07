Home

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Will PDP score a hat-trick in Shopian?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Shopian is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Will JKPDP win in Shopian for the third straight time? (Photo Credit- PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The results of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be declared on October 8, 2024, According to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first assembly election in the current Union Territory and the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across Jammu and Kashmir have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek maximum votes by representing their manifestos and agendas.

The elections for the Shopian constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Shopian constituency include Mohd Rafiq Rather (JKPDP), Javid Hassan Baig (JKN), and Mir Iqbal Ahmad (INC).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Shopian Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and several other parties announced the names of their candidates from the Shopian Constituency. Here is the list of 14 candidates contesting from the Shopian constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Javid Ahmad Qadri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yawar Shafi Banday Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Ovais Mushtaq Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Sheikh Mohammd Rafi Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) Asif Akber Lone Jammu & Kashmir People Conference Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim) Suhail Ahmad Mir Independent Feroz Ahmad Najar Independent Mohd Yaqoob Malla Independent Raja Abdul Waheed Independent Mohammad Maqbool Maknu Independent Riyaz Ahmad Gorsi Independent Shabir Ahmad Kullay Independent Suhail Ahmad Mir Independent

Shopian Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mohd Yousuf Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) won from Shopian constituency with 14,262 votes defeating independent candidate Shabir Ahmad Kullay, who secured 11,896 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Mohd Yousuf Bhat JKPDP Winner 14,262 34.2% Shabir Ahmad Kullay IND Runner Up 11,896 28.52% Sheikh Mohd Rafi JKN 3rd 5,280 12.66%

Shopian Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Abdul Razaq Wagay of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) emerged victorious from Shopian constituency seat with 8,006 votes while Independent candidate Mohd Shafi was the runner up with 5,208 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Abdul Razaq Wagay JKPDP Winner 8,006 21.23% Mohd Shafi INC Runner Up 5,208 13.81% Shabir Ahmad Kulley JKN 3rd 4,929 13.07%

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margins, and all other details during our special election result coverage.












