Will JKPDP win in Shopian for the third straight time?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The results of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be declared on October 8, 2024, According to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first assembly election in the current Union Territory and the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across Jammu and Kashmir have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek maximum votes by representing their manifestos and agendas.
The elections for the Shopian constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Shopian constituency include Mohd Rafiq Rather (JKPDP), Javid Hassan Baig (JKN), and Mir Iqbal Ahmad (INC).
Candidates list of Shopian Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and several other parties announced the names of their candidates from the Shopian Constituency. Here is the list of 14 candidates contesting from the Shopian constituency:
|Candidate Name
|Political Party
|Javid Ahmad Qadri
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Yawar Shafi Banday
|Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP)
|Ovais Mushtaq
|Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
|Sheikh Mohammd Rafi
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC)
|Asif Akber Lone
|Jammu & Kashmir People Conference
|Mushtaq Ahmad Khan
|Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim)
|Suhail Ahmad Mir
|Independent
|Feroz Ahmad Najar
|Independent
|Mohd Yaqoob Malla
|Independent
|Raja Abdul Waheed
|Independent
|Mohammad Maqbool Maknu
|Independent
|Riyaz Ahmad Gorsi
|Independent
|Shabir Ahmad Kullay
|Independent
Shabir Ahmad Kullay
|Independent
Shopian Assembly elections result (2014)
In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mohd Yousuf Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) won from Shopian constituency with 14,262 votes defeating independent candidate Shabir Ahmad Kullay, who secured 11,896 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Mohd Yousuf Bhat
|JKPDP
|Winner
|14,262
|34.2%
|Shabir Ahmad Kullay
|IND
|Runner Up
|11,896
|28.52%
|Sheikh Mohd Rafi
|JKN
|3rd
|5,280
|12.66%
Shopian Assembly elections result (2008)
In 2008 Assembly Elections, Abdul Razaq Wagay of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) emerged victorious from Shopian constituency seat with 8,006 votes while Independent candidate Mohd Shafi was the runner up with 5,208 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Abdul Razaq Wagay
|JKPDP
|Winner
|8,006
|21.23%
|Mohd Shafi
|INC
|Runner Up
|5,208
|13.81%
|Shabir Ahmad Kulley
|JKN
|3rd
|4,929
|13.07%
