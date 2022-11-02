Wednesday, November 2, 2022
National

Will Lotus Bloom Again This Time? All Eyes on Poll Results 

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, a northern state of India. Bharmour is also part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Chamba district of the state. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Also Read – Shahpur Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP’s Sarveen Retain His Seat Or Will It Be AAP’s Game This Time

In 2017, Jia Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Thakur Singh Bharmouri of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 7349 votes. Also Read – Gopalganj Bypolls: Litmus Test For JD(U)-RJD Alliance As BJP Eyes To Retain The Prestigious Seat

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

  • Date of Polling: 12 November 2022
  • Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates

  • Puja: Himachal Jan Kranti Party
  • Rasila Ram: Himachal Janta Party
  • Thakur Singh Bharmouri: Congress
  • Dr Janak Raj: BJP
  • Parkash Chand: AAP

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
  • Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
  • Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
  • Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Bharmour Assembly Election Results (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin
Jia Lal BJP Winner 25,744 49.62% 7,349
Thakur Singh Bharmouri INC Runner Up 18,395 35.45%
Lalit Thakur IND 3rd 6,255 12.06%
Janam Singh IND 4th 769 1.48%
None Of The Above NOTA 5th 723 1.39%

