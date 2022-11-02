Will Lotus Bloom Again This Time? All Eyes on Poll Results 

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, a northern state of India. Bharmour is also part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Chamba district of the state. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Also Read – Shahpur Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP’s Sarveen Retain His Seat Or Will It Be AAP’s Game This Time
In 2017, Jia Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Thakur Singh Bharmouri of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 7349 votes.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
- Date of Polling: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates
- Puja: Himachal Jan Kranti Party
- Rasila Ram: Himachal Janta Party
- Thakur Singh Bharmouri: Congress
- Dr Janak Raj: BJP
- Parkash Chand: AAP
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
Bharmour Assembly Election Results (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Jia Lal
|BJP
|Winner
|25,744
|49.62%
|7,349
|Thakur Singh Bharmouri
|INC
|Runner Up
|18,395
|35.45%
|Lalit Thakur
|IND
|3rd
|6,255
|12.06%
|Janam Singh
|IND
|4th
|769
|1.48%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|723
|1.39%
