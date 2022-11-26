Will Modi Wave Again Favour BJP in Wadhwan Constituency?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dhanjibhai Patel (makson) by defeating Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 19524 votes.

Wadhwan Assembly constituency also comes under Surendranagar Lok sabha constituency.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Wadhwan is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat and is part of Surendranagar district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dhanjibhai Patel (makson) by defeating Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 19524 votes.

Wadhwan Assembly constituency also comes under Surendranagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai won from Surendranagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 277437 votes by defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of the Indian National Congress.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Take a Glance

The assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8. Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.

The notification for the assembly elections was issued on November 5 and November 10 for the first and the second phases respectively. The last date for filing of nominations was November 14 and November 17 for the first and second phase respectively. The nomination were scrutinised on November 15 and November 18.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of Eligible Voters

There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters. The EC will set up 51,782 polling stations for voters of which 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

The BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats in the last polls. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while the Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.

The Congress witnessed a series of defections after the assembly elections and the BJP increased its tally in the House to 111. The Congress numbers were reduced to 62.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has trained its sights on Gujarat and has already entered the election mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made several trips to Gujarat in a bid to make inroads for the AAP in the state after a successful foray in Punjab.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 1 December 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of Candidates

Chavda Nileshbhai Mansukhbhai: Rashtra Nirman Party

Gadhvi Tarunbhai Biharidan: Congress

Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana: BJP

Hitendrakumar Bhagvanajibhai Patel: AAP

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Phase1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Phase2

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)



