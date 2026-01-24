Home

Major update on Vande Mataram: Will National song also have same protocol as the national anthem? Modi government plans to…

‘Vande Mataram’ was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s. The song became a slogan during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905-08 and became deeply associated with the freedom struggle.



Will National song also have same protocol as the national anthem?

The government is preparing to give “Vande Mataram” the same status as the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana.” A high-level meeting was recently held to discuss the rules and protocols for singing the national song. According to the Indian Express, the meeting sought to determine whether singing “Vande Mataram” should have any set rules, conduct, or legal obligations, similar to those for “Jana Gana Mana.” This move is part of the government’s effort, which the ruling BJP has described as an attempt to enhance the respect for “Vande Mataram.” The BJP alleges that the Congress party diminished its significance by removing some important parts of the song in 1937. This exercise comes at a time when the central government is organising a year-long celebration to commemorate “Vande Mataram.” The first phase of the celebration concluded in November, the second this month, the third in August 2026, and the fourth in November 2026. In this meeting called by the Home Ministry, senior officials discussed when the national song should be sung, whether it should be sung along with the national anthem, and whether there should be any provision for punishment for its insult. In recent years, several petitions have been filed in the courts seeking a framework for the singing of the national anthem and clarification on whether punishments can be imposed under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. This law was enacted to prevent disrespect towards national symbols.In 2022, the central government told the Supreme Court that while the 1971 law criminalized preventing the singing of the national anthem or disrupting an assembly engaged in such singing, no such penal provisions were made for the national song. The government also stated that no instructions had been issued so far specifying when “Vande Mataram” could be sung or played. While the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” enjoys clear constitutional and statutory protection, the national song “Vande Mataram” has no such protection. Citizens have a fundamental duty under Article 51A(a) of the Constitution to respect the national anthem. Its singing and use are governed by detailed executive orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.