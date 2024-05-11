Home

Will PM Modi Retire On September 17 As Arvind Kejriwal Claims? Amit Shah Answers

The Delhi CM claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi Retirement: Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire on September 17, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi will not retire as claimed by the AAP convener.

Shah said that “(Narendra) Modiji won’t be replaced” after he attains 75 years of age. “Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, maine spasht kar diya hai, (We don’t have to replace Modiji, I have made it clear),” said Amit Shah while speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad.

“It is already decided that he won’t be replaced,” said Shah in response to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on PM Modi’s retirement. “In 2014, PM Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?” asked Kejriwal.

The AAP chief claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be removed from his current post after the Lok Sabha elections.

“These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17 September,” said CM Kejriwal.

“If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi’s guarantee?” he asked adding that the BJP is brushing aside the political career of its veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

“Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former BJP Chief Ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, and Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months,” claimed Kejriwal.







