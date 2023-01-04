Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed in India Due to Another COVID Lockdown? Check Truth Here

Regarding the COVID lockdown in India, the PIB said all these claims are bogus and all must do a fact check before sharing any such news related to COVID.

India Lockdown Latest News Today: After the new COVID variants were detected in India, several news reports claimed that schools and colleges might be closed and total lockdown might be imposed in the country as a preventive measure. However, the Press Infromation Bureau refuted such claims and said such reports are absolutely baseless.

Earlier, several news reports were being circulated on the social media regarding the closure of schools and colleges and a possibility of lockdown in the country due to coronavirus cases.

“Many news are being shared on social media claiming that due to #Covid19 there will be a lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed. PIB Fact Check said in a tweet.

The PIB said that all these claims are bogus and all must do a fact check before sharing any such news related to COVID.

Claim: It was claimed that the government could announce closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days.

Fact Check: The PIB Fact Checker said all must note that no such announcement has been made and all these claims are completely false.

In another development, schools have been shut in many places such as Kanpur, Noida Lucknow, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi due to the cold wave taking over and school timings were also changed in some parts of India due to the dense fog setting on the streets and causing low visibility.

Schools in Varanasi were scheduled to open today but due to the adverse situation hence the schools are further closed.

Coronavirus in India: India on Wednesday reported 175 new Covid cases as the active caseload declined to 2,570, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload significantly declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.



