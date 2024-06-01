Home

‘Will Shave Off Head If Modi Retains PM Post’, Vows THIS Senior AAP Leader

Sanjay Singh has dismissed the exit polls, labeling them as “sponsored” and referring to them as “Modi’s exit poll.”

(ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

Exit Polls: The Exit polls on Saturday have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term and the BJP-led NDA is expected to win a huge number of seats for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Amidst this scenario, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday vowed to shave his head if Narendra Modi retained the prime minister’s post.

Interestingly, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that the INDIA alliance would form a “strong and stable” government at the Centre.

Somnath Bharti’s X Post

In a post on X, Bharti who is the AAP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, said all exit polls will be proven wrong on June 4 when results are announced.

“I will shave off my head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time,” Bharti said.

I will shave off my head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time. In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE. Fear of Mr Modi does not allow… — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) June 1, 2024

“In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE. Fear of Mr Modi does not allow exit polls to show him loose (lose). Hence we all need to wait for actual results scheduled to be delivered on June 4th. People have voted very heavily against BJP,” he said.

INDIA Alliance Meeting

Following a meeting of the leaders of the INDIA alliance at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kejriwal said according to the feedback received from the people, the opposition alliance is going to win more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“INDIA bloc is headed towards forming a strong and stable government,” he asserted adding that the BJP will win 220 seats on its own while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will end up getting 235 seats.

What Do Exit Polls Predict

The majority of exit polls in Delhi have forecasted that the BJP will secure between five to seven seats in the Lok Sabha. The party has been in possession of all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the city since 2014.

While TV9 Bharatvarsha-Polstrat forecasted a clean sweep for the BJP, India TV-CNX and Axis My India – India Today indicated the BJP winning six to seven seats, with Congress’ JP Agarwal potentially leading over BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk.

The AAP and Congress, constituents of the INDIA bloc, have contested four and three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, respectively.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has dismissed the exit polls, labeling them as “sponsored” and referring to them as “Modi’s exit poll.”

