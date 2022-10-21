Friday, October 21, 2022
Will Taxi Fares Be Less Or More?

New Delhi: In a first, Uber has started providing electric vehicles (EV) to customers in some parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Currently, electric cabs are only available for pre-scheduled trips for Uber.Also Read – Uber Reduces Auto Fare To Rs 30 In Bengaluru, Despite Government Allowing 10 Per Cent Hike

Uber did not share how many EV cabs were operational on its platform in India, but insisted that it is working with multiple fleet partners, OEMs and charging infra providers “to gradually build the EV business in a sustainable manner”, according to TechCrunch.

“As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government’s emission goals. Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

As India pushes ride-hailing companies to electrify their fleets over the next few years, Uber’s move comes at a timely moment, the report said. The push came amid the Centre’s pledge to reduce oil import dependence and cut air pollution to meet its commitment to the 2015 Paris climate change accord, it added.

Uber Electric Cab Rides In Delhi-NCR: Will Taxi Fares Increase?

Delhi-NCR residents have pointed out the recent price surge of cab fares, especially Uber ahead of Diwali. With Uber now introducing the EV-cab rides, many expect the taxi rides may become cheap. However, there is no confirmation yet if Uber’s EV-cab rides will be costlier or cheap.





Source link

