Windfall Tax Hiked, Rate On Export Diesel Reduced. Windfall Tax And Revisions So Far Explained

New Delhi: The government of India, in its fortnightly revision of the windfall tax, has hiked that on domestically produced crude oil and reduced the diesel export rate. The change is effective from today, November 17, as per government notification. The rate on the export of diesel has been cut to ₹10.5 per litre, from ₹13 per litre. The levy on diesel includes ₹1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess. The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at ₹5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered.

WHAT’S A WINDFALL TAX?

A windfall tax is a special additional excise duty levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits – primarily due to an unprecedented event and not because of the actual effort taken by the company.

Brent crude is still being traded in the international market at the range of $90-$92 per barrel after touching an all-time high of $140 per barrel in March.

Windfall tax was first introduced in India on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

When windfall tax was first introduced, it was levied on export petrol alongside diesel and ATF. But the tax on petrol was scrapped in subsequent fortnightly reviews.

Windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments.

Export duties of ₹6 per litre (USD 12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and aviation turbine fuel and ₹13 a litre (USD 26 a barrel) on diesel. A ₹23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The duties were partially adjusted in the previous rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1, September 16, October 1, October 16 and November 1.



