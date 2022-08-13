Wingreens World Celebrates “Vrikshabandhan”, Shares Love for Trees, and a Pledge to Protect them for Life with Nationwide Campaign

Through the past few years, we have deeply felt the importance of the natural world – through our pressing need for oxygen, clean air and health. Today, we are at a crucial juncture, where we must commit to protecting trees and the earth, the cornerstone of our existence, now and everyday.

Vrikshabandhan at WeWork, Andheri, Mumbai

With this in mind, this Rakshabandhan, Wingreens World celebrated with a unique social initiative. The initiative- “Vrikshabandhan” – was conceptualised as a way to honour the greens that give us life, by embracing and tying a Rakhi to trees with a special message of love, and promising to protect and nourish them, just as they protect and nourish human life.

Messages of love for trees, Gurgaon, India

The activation took place both digitally and offline, kicked off by the Wingreens World brand headquarters across India – including RAW Pressery, Wingreens Farms, Monsoon Harvest, Postcard Snacks and Saucery, performing the activity in their office complexes around Mumbai, Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. What started off as an activity for staff and family, extended quickly to others in the office complexes, who volunteered to participate. For three days ahead of Rakshabandhan, dozens of people came together to craft handmade Rakhis, with a personalized note to the tree, and give them a tight hug!

This campaign was also extended to WeWork Mumbai, where office-goers, and visitors took to making Vrikshabandhan their own, handcrafting their own Rakhis, and posing with big smiles, and a promise to protect the trees around them.

The spirited staff at Wingreens also took the celebration of Vrikshabandhan to a government school – Sohna Public School, Fazilpur, Haryana – where the campaign found roots with young children, who enthusiastically showed their love for the trees in their school. This is a part of Wingreens’ ongoing endeavours at social impact and empowerment in the lives of women and children – through education, employment and skills development, in line with its “change for good” philosophy.

These efforts were taken live digitally over the Wingreens World platform, as well as its sister concerns, showcasing the fervour of Vrikshabandhan, inviting their legions of followers to participate in the campaign at home. The digital campaign had a combined reach of over 1 Million across platforms.

Anju Srivastava, Founder, Wingreens said of the initiative – “This Raksha Bandhan at Wingreens World we tried to celebrate the trees by tying them a Rakhi, giving them a warm hug, lots of love, and a pledge to protect them for life. It was a truly humbling and heartwarming experience. We urge more and more people to come together and try hugging a tree. You will feel its selfless love for you. A deep sense of protection and a oneness with the source of life itself. It’s as beautiful as a breath of fresh air!”

WingreensWorld.com is a coming together of like minded food and beverage brands whose driving ethos is to craft goodness of everything as close to what Mother Nature may have meant it to be, with minimal processing and sustainably sourced ingredients. Co-created in 2021 by Wingreens Farms and RAW Pressery, it endeavors to capture changing consumer preferences towards “better for you” products, a segment representing a $1 billion opportunity over the next 5 years, while effectively transforming the legacy food processing industry.

About Wingreens World

Wingreens World is a one-stop-shop for all healthier foods & beverages in India, including challenger brands like RAW Pressery, Wingreens Farms, Monsoon Harvest, Postcard Snacks and Saucery; in addition to homegrown brands like Impatient Baker, Organik Country and Spice Rack. With Wingreens World, the Indian consumer now enjoys a wider range of healthy snacks, beverages, sauces and spreads, spice mixes, specialty bakery, breakfast cereals, non-dairy milk, protein shakes and an assortment of organic staples. Each brand in its house of brands is committed to social impact and sustainability at the backend, while building innovative products at the frontend.

You can find out more at www.wingreensworld.com.