Full List of Winners and Losers in Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: Winning candidates from Shiv Sena

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin at 10 am today. As per the Election Commission, the counting process will be conducted at 23 designated centres across Mumbai. Each counting centre will operate under the supervision of a Returning Officer appointed by the Election Commission. Each counting venue will have dedicated strong rooms for storing election materials, CCTV surveillance and adequate police deployment to ensure security and transparency.Counting centres have been set up zone-wise to cover all administrative wards, including R North, R Central, R South, P North, P East, P South, K West, K East, H East, H West, T, S, N, M East, M West, L, F North, F South, G North, G South, D, C, B, A and E. As per the reports, the venues include municipal schools, sports complexes, colleges, auditoriums, stadiums and administrative buildings located across areas such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Girgaum and Byculla.