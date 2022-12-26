During winters it is important to keep our skin moisturized and healthy. In this video, we have listed down a few skincare tips that will help you keep your body moisturized and healthy during the cold weather

Winter Care Tips: During winters, the harsh and cold weather can take a bad toll on our skin and body. Winters are drier and so it takes away the moisture form the skin and if we do not moisturize our skin in winters, it can become, dry, patchy and irritated. Therefore, it is extremely important to include a proper winter skincare routine. So, in this video, we have listed down a few skincare tips that will help you keep your body moisturized and healthy during the cold weather. Watch video.



