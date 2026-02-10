On Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 267, which falls in the poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index of 317, while Bawana registered an AQI of 333New Delhi: The people of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and adjacent regions are witnessing a change in weather conditions, as they are already experiencing heat in the month of February itself. On Monday, February 9, the maximum temperature crossed 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has said that the temperature will rise further in the coming days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air pollution levels have increased in the capital due to weak wind speeds. On Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 267, which falls in the poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index of 317, while Bawana registered an AQI of 333, making them the most polluted areas in Delhi.
AQI Status
|Area
|AQI
|Anand Vihar
|317
|Bawana
|333
|Burari
|246
|Chandni Chowk
|280
|ITO
|277
|RK Puram
|296
|Jahangirpuri
|314
|Gr. Noida
|230
|Noida
|236
|Ghaziabad
|289
|Gurugram
|260
|Faridabad
|169
Source link
Leave a Reply