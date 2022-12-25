December 25, 2022
Home » Winter Health Tips: Things To Avoid If You Have Cough And Cold


There are certain things that should not be consumed while dealing with cough or cold. Watch video to know what these things are.

Winter Health Tips: Cough and cold is common in the winter season. The risk of infection increases due to cold winds. Many times people eat something in cold and flu that this issue lasts for a long time. To avoid this problem, it is very important to pay attention to whatever we consume when we have cough or cold. So, to clear that, we have listed down a few things that you must avoid eating while suffering from cough and cold. Watch video.




Published Date: December 25, 2022 9:00 AM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Tunisha Sharma Fans Get Extremely Aggressive on Sheezan Khan’s Social Media Posts, Check Comments

Tunisha Sharma Fans Get Extremely Aggressive on Sheezan Khan’s Social Media Posts, Check Comments

December 25, 2022
Section 144 Imposed, Ban On Liquor In These Areas In Mangaluru Till December 27

Section 144 Imposed, Ban On Liquor In These Areas In Mangaluru Till December 27

December 25, 2022