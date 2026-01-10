Home

News

Weather Warning: Winter rain in Delhi? Cold wave alert in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu – check forecast

Weather Warning: cold wave and fog will prevail in north-western, central and eastern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Rain expected in Tamil Nadu.

Weather Warning: Winter rain in Delhi? Cold wave alert in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu – check forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast

Residents witnessed bone-chilling cold as Delhi recorded the coldest January night in two years, with the minimum temperature dipping to 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the season’s lowest. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a lower minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on January 15, 2024. Fog was witnessed early on Saturday morning. IMD has predicted that cold wave and dense fog conditions are going to prevail across north-western, central and eastern India. The extreme weather conditions have already disrupted transport, causing flight and train cancellations and delays. In a rare January weather event, a system is expected to consolidate into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, due to which heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.The capital city continues to face a double attack of fog and cold waves in the coming days. The weather department stated that the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The mercury is expected to stay between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.