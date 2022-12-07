Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalWinter Session of Parliament Will Interact With Trade Marks Bill And Anti-Maritime...
National

Winter Session of Parliament Will Interact With Trade Marks Bill And Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill- Watch

admin
By admin
0
50


The winter session of the Parliament will begin on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days. The BJP-led Central government’s agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. Watch Video to know details



Published: December 7, 2022 1:32 PM IST


By Video Desk

Winter Session 2022: The government’s agenda also includes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, and was referred to the Standing Committee on External Affairs. The report was presented on February 11 this year. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill seeks to enact domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to provide the necessary legal framework within the country for the prosecution of persons for piracy-related crimes committed on high seas beyond the territorial jurisdiction of India. Earlier on Tuesday, an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was held on the Parliament premises. Watch video to know full details.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 7, 2022 1:32 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Apple Car news, rumours, price and release date
Next article
BJP Sweeps All Three Wards in Satyendar Jain’s Constituency
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
50
Previous article
Apple Car news, rumours, price and release date
Next article
BJP Sweeps All Three Wards in Satyendar Jain’s Constituency
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677