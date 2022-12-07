Wednesday, December 7, 2022
National

Winter Skincare Tips: Easy And Effective Home Remedies For Dry And Patchy Skin

admin
By admin
Winter skincare tips: If you have dry and patchy skin you can use coconut oil and petroleum jelly for soft and smooth skin. Watch video to know more such home remedies.

Winter Skincare Tips: Do you suffer with dry and patchy skin during winters? If yes, then don’t worry because I will be telling you some of the most easy and effective home remedies that will help you cure skin and make it soft and shiny. So first of all if you struggle with dry skin then start applying coconut oil on a daily basis. It will hydrate your skin and make it Smooth. Watch this video to know more such amazing remedies to cure dry and patchy skin.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:50 PM IST





