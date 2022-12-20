Menu
Search
National

Winter Travel Guide: Mesmerizing Offbeat Hidden Gems Of Odisha That You Should Explore During Winters

By: admin

Date:


If you want to explore some of the best offbeat places in India in winters, then you must definitely go to Odisha. Here are some of the best offbeat and enchanting places of Odisha that you should visit once in your lifetime. Watch video.

Winter Travel Guide: As winters are here, you must be wanting to explore some great places with your friends and family. Well, if that’s the case, then you do not have to worry as we are here to help you out. In this video, we have listed down some of best offbeat places of the culturally-rich state Odisha. The state has a long list of destinations, including beaches, temples, biosphere reserves, museums and tourist hotspots. Watch video.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 8:52 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleGiannis Antetokounmpo hits 42 points in Bucks’ win over Pelicans
Next articleFirst-of-its-kind Data Anonymizer to be Launched by the Government of West Bengal
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh