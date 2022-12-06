Tuesday, December 6, 2022
National

Winter Travel Guide: Why Mukteshwar Is An Ideal Tourist Destination For All The Snow Lovers

By admin
the beautiful Mukteshwar which is located among the Himalayan mountain ranges, is knows for it’s scenic eye dazzling beauty and snowfall. The charming city rests in the Kumaon hills at an altitude of 2286 meters. Watch video to know more.

Winter Travel Guide: Hi everyone ! Welcome back to yet another travel episode with india.com..in today’s video we will be exploring the enchanting Mukteshwar, which is a wonderful snow filled hilly city in Nainital. So let’s dive deep into the video to know what this place has to offer and why this place must be added in your winter travel list. Watch video.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST





