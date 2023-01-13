Winter Vacation: Chandigarh Extends School Holidays Till January 21

Chandigarh Scholl Closure News: extends winter break for classes upto 8 till January 21
Chandigarh school closure news: Dense fog continues to engulf cities across north India. Hence in view of the cold wave like conditions, District Education Office, Chandigarh has issued a notice to extend the winter vacation in the city upto January 21. The schools have been directed to remain shut upto class 8. Schools will continue as per previous instructions for classes 9 to 12.
Chandigarh Schools Closed Official Order
In a fresh order that was issued on January 13, schools have been ordered to remain closed till January 21 in view of dense fog, and stern cold conditions.
Earlier, keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana has extended winter holidays in all government and private schools till January 21, 2023. The schools are scheduled to reopen on January 23 (Monday). However, owing to the upcoming board examinations, class 10 and 12 students are required to attend classes. Similar to the previous schedule, classes 10 and 12 will be attending classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, reported Careers360. The teachers who are teaching the extra classes will be granted leave in accordance with departmental norms.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 9:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 13, 2023 9:34 PM IST
