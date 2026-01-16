WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting
company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025:
- Gross revenue at ₹235.6 billion ($2,622.0 million1), increase of 3.8% QoQ and 5.5% YoY.
- IT services segment revenue was at $2,635.4 million, increase of 1.2% QoQ and 0.2% YoY.
- Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased 1.4% QoQ and
decreased 1.2% YoY.
- Total bookings3 was at $3,335 million, down 5.7% YoY in constant currency2. Large deal
bookings4 was at $871 million, decrease of 8.4% YoY in constant currency2.
- IT services operating margin5 for Q3’26 was 17.6%, expansion of 0.9% QoQ and 0.1% on
YoY basis.
- Net income for the quarter was at ₹31.2 billion ($347.2 million1), decrease of 3.9% QoQ and
7.0% YoY.
- Earnings per share for the quarter at ₹2.98 ($0.031), decrease of 3.9% QoQ and 7.2% YoY.
- Adjusted for impact of labour code changes6, Net Income for the quarter was ₹33.6 billion
($374.3 million1), increase of 3.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY and EPS for the quarter was ₹3.21
($0.041), increase of 3.5 % QoQ and flat YoY.
- Operating cash flows of ₹42.6 billion ($474.1 million1), increase of 25.7% QoQ and decrease
of 13.6% YoY and at 135.4% of Net Income for the quarter.
- Voluntary attrition was at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis.
Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026
We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million
to $2,688 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of 0% to 2.0% in constant currency
terms.
*Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.33, Euro/USD
at 1.17, AUD/USD at 0.65, USD/INR at 88.85 and CAD/USD at 0.72
Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said “In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line
with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a
differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our
AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and
expanded our innovation network across global locations.” Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our IT services operating margins at 17.6%
expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in
last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash
flow of 135% of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an
interim dividend of ₹6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Bn.”
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into
United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = ₹89.84, as published by the Federal
Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2025. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services
business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was US$1= ₹88.71
- Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange
rate of the corresponding comparative period.
- Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new
orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or
existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant
currency growth rates, refer note 2.
- Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value.
- IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.
- Adjusted for impact of past service cost on gratuity due to implementation of new labour code amounting to ₹
3,028Mn for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, is included in the table title “Reconciliation
for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS” on page 12.
In Q3’26, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights
include:
- A global technology leader has renewed its decade-long relationship with Wipro to
advance trust and safety operations across its platforms. With thousands of specialists
deployed worldwide, Wipro will continue to refine and train AI and machine learning
models to align with the client’s content policies. This large deal win reinforces Wipro’s
ability to deliver scalable, high-impact services that enhance user safety, strengthen
platform integrity, and deliver responsible digital experiences for the client.
- Wipro has renewed and expanded its decade-long strategic partnership with a US-based
national health insurance organization. Through the multi-year engagement, Wipro will
continue to provide comprehensive member enrollment and management services,
ensuring that senior citizens and children can seamlessly enroll and access healthcare
benefits. Wipro leverages its proprietary PayerAI solution, part of Wipro IntelligenceTM, to
offer a scalable, AI-infused SaaS platform that features intelligent automation, agentic AI
capabilities, and highly configurable workflows. This engagement will significantly boost
productivity, enhance operational agility, and unlock cost efficiencies for the client.
- A prominent North American household furnishings manufacturer has selected Wipro to
modernize its technology landscape and accelerate innovation across its enterprise
applications. This multi-year engagement focuses on driving automation and embedding
AI at scale. The Wipro team will leverage AI accelerators to deliver predictive insights,
automate workflows, and enhance user experience. Additionally, Wipro will help set up a
Center of Excellence to fast-track AI adoption and unlock new business value. These
initiatives will also enable the client to modernize legacy systems and improve business
agility to drive operational excellence and support future growth.
- A leading UK-based facilities management company has extended its long-standing
relationship with Wipro and signed a multi-year agreement to accelerate enterprise-wide
transformation. The engagement will deploy Wipro IntelligenceTM, Wipro’s unified suite of
AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, to drive automation,
predictive analytics, and conversational AI to modernise core functions, improving speed,
accuracy, and resilience. Automated patching and intelligent monitoring will strengthen
infrastructure reliability, while workflow and change management programs will reduce
manual effort and enhance client experience. These initiatives are expected to deliver
significant cost savings, boost operational efficiency, and strengthen client’s position as a
technology-led facility transformation in the industry.
- One of the world’s largest food and beverage goods companies, headquartered in Europe,
has selected Wipro to accelerate the transformation of its global Digital Workplace and
enterprise support ecosystem. Wipro secured a significant multi-year engagement to
modernize and support the organisation’s global workforce systems and enhance
employee productivity. This initiative, one of the client’s most expansive workplace
transformation programs, will leverage Wipro IntelligenceTM–a unified suite of AI-powered
platforms, solutions and transformative offerings–as well as real time voice translation
capabilities to elevate the employee experience at scale.
- A major European insurance provider has engaged Wipro in a multi-year strategic
program to reimagine its infrastructure landscape and accelerate its hybrid cloud journey.
Wipro will deliver a comprehensive suite of services across data center, networking,
hybrid cloud model. Leveraging AI for observability, automation, and standardisation, this
solution will enhance agility, resilience, and operational efficiency. This initiative will
strengthen regional presence and ensure cultural alignment to deliver faster response
times, improved service reliability, and reduced operational risk, enabling the client to
accelerate innovation and improve customer experience.
- One of India’s top banking and financial services institutions has selected Wipro for a multi-
year engagement to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen its technology
and deliver a secure, cloud-enabled infrastructure to enhance operational resilience and
customer experience. The solution leverages Wipro IntelligenceTM to enable automation,
robust cybersecurity, and streamlined enterprise application operations, ensuring
uninterrupted services and scalability. Wipro will also orchestrate advanced solutions for
payments, capital markets, retail and wholesale banking, and risk and compliance,
alongside developing an automated system for key processes. This transformation will
drive measurable improvements in efficiency, security, and agility, enabling the client to
innovate at scale and deliver seamless experiences in an increasingly digital-first
environment.
- A leading Southeast Asian airline has renewed its longstanding strategic engagement with
Wipro to elevate customer interaction capabilities across multiple touchpoints. Leveraging
deep industry expertise and Wipro IntelligenceTM, the team will support a wide spectrum
of customer journeys including member account services, loyalty programs, reservations,
ticketing and redemption, disruption management, and digital channel support for the
airline’s website and mobile app. This engagement will deliver faster resolutions, improved
making, optimised staffing, and enhanced transparency. The renewed collaboration reinforces Wipro’s position as a trusted strategic partner, driving intelligent, scalable, and
experience-led customer servicing.
- In a strategic AI-led engagement, Wipro was selected by a leading global communications
technology company to transform its finance and accounting operations using advanced
agentic AI. The solution supported by Wipro’s WEGA orchestration for enterprise-grade
governance will introduce smart automation agents to handle tasks like invoice
processing, reconciliations, and reporting across multiple systems. These AI agents will
interpret documents, apply financial logic such as accounting rules, validations, and
matching criteria, and execute workflow actions with audit-ready transparency. The
engagement will accelerate financial processes, improve accuracy, strengthen
compliance, and create a scalable foundation for rapid growth and new capabilities.
- A global telecommunications technology company has selected Wipro to deliver an AI-
infused transformation by accelerating its Software Development Lifecycle. Leveraging AI-
powered automation agents built on the WEGA platform, the solution simplifies code
governance. Supported by Wipro’s enterprise-grade Agentic AI framework, these
intelligent agents will streamline workflows, enforce enterprise standards, and accelerate
delivery cycles. This transformation enhances code quality and compliance while also
establishing a scalable architecture enabling rapid onboarding of additional AI agents and
seamless expansion.
- Wipro has been chosen by a U.S.-based health insurer to modernize and manage
operations across its Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid businesses. Leveraging its
and AI-infused capabilities across the client’s claims processing, member and provider
enrolment, data management, and configuration of core health systems. The AI-driven
Provider Roster Management System and Claims Inventory Management System will
streamline complex provider data processes and improve accuracy. Through this
engagement, Wipro will deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency,
scalability, and cost optimization, while ensuring compliance and better service delivery.
- Wipro has renewed its multi-year engagement with a leading US-based regional
healthcare organization to enhance the client’s operational excellence and compliance.
Through its proprietary PayerAI solution, part of Wipro IntelligenceTM, Wipro has
implemented a scalable AI-infused SaaS platform that automates reconciliation of state
beneficiary enrollment and payment data with health plan membership and expected
payments. This solution ensures accurate payment alignment, strengthens revenue
integrity, supports regulatory compliance, and reduces administrative burden, enabling the
client to achieve efficiency at scale.
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant’s Generative AI Services 2025 RadarViewTM
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence
Transformation Strategic Consulting 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US52988325 Nov 2025)
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM – AWS Ecosystem Partners 2025 – US & UK
(all quadrants)
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Talent Readiness for Next Generation Data,
Analytics, and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
- Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant’s SAP S/4HANA Services 2025–2026 RadarViewTM
- Wipro was positioned as a Horizon 3 – Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service
Providers, 2025 report
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix®
Assessment 2025
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Service Integration
and Management Services
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Center
Outsourcing Services
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Telecom Digital Services 2025 RadarViewTM
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Banking Operations – Services PEAK
Matrix® Assessment 2025
- Wipro was named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Outsourced Digital
Workplace Services
Source & Disclaimer: *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Service Integration and Management Services”, Andrea
Lanzavecchia, et al, 29 October 2025. *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing Services”, Biswajit Maity,
et al, 3 November 2025. *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services”, Karl Rosander, et al,
10 November 2025.
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any
vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only
those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of
Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,
expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular
purpose.
The Gartner content described herein (the “Gartner Content”) represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as
part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner
Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release, and the opinions
expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.
- IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was ₹2.6 billion ($28.6 million1)
- IT Products segment results for the quarter were ₹0.23 billion ($2.5 million1)
Please refer to the table on page 12 for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT
Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
