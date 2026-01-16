Gross revenue at ₹235.6 billion ($2,622.0 million1), increase of 3.8% QoQ and 5.5% YoY. IT services segment revenue was at $2,635.4 million, increase of 1.2% QoQ and 0.2% YoY. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased 1.4% QoQ and

decreased 1.2% YoY. Total bookings3 was at $3,335 million, down 5.7% YoY in constant currency2. Large deal

bookings4 was at $871 million, decrease of 8.4% YoY in constant currency2. IT services operating margin5 for Q3’26 was 17.6%, expansion of 0.9% QoQ and 0.1% on

YoY basis. Net income for the quarter was at ₹31.2 billion ($347.2 million1), decrease of 3.9% QoQ and

7.0% YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter at ₹2.98 ($0.031), decrease of 3.9% QoQ and 7.2% YoY. Adjusted for impact of labour code changes6, Net Income for the quarter was ₹33.6 billion

($374.3 million1), increase of 3.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY and EPS for the quarter was ₹3.21

($0.041), increase of 3.5 % QoQ and flat YoY. Operating cash flows of ₹42.6 billion ($474.1 million1), increase of 25.7% QoQ and decrease

of 13.6% YoY and at 135.4% of Net Income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition was at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026

We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million

to $2,688 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of 0% to 2.0% in constant currency

terms.

*Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.33, Euro/USD

at 1.17, AUD/USD at 0.65, USD/INR at 88.85 and CAD/USD at 0.72

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into

United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = ₹89.84, as published by the Federal

Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2025. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services

business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was US$1= ₹88.71 Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange

rate of the corresponding comparative period. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new

orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or

Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials. Adjusted for impact of past service cost on gratuity due to implementation of new labour code amounting to ₹

3,028Mn for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, is included in the table title “Reconciliation

for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS” on page 12.

A global technology leader has renewed its decade-long relationship with Wipro to

advance trust and safety operations across its platforms. With thousands of specialists

deployed worldwide, Wipro will continue to refine and train AI and machine learning

models to align with the client’s content policies. This large deal win reinforces Wipro’s

ability to deliver scalable, high-impact services that enhance user safety, strengthen

platform integrity, and deliver responsible digital experiences for the client. Wipro has renewed and expanded its decade-long strategic partnership with a US-based

national health insurance organization. Through the multi-year engagement, Wipro will

continue to provide comprehensive member enrollment and management services,

ensuring that senior citizens and children can seamlessly enroll and access healthcare

benefits. Wipro leverages its proprietary PayerAI solution, part of Wipro IntelligenceTM, to

offer a scalable, AI-infused SaaS platform that features intelligent automation, agentic AI

capabilities, and highly configurable workflows. This engagement will significantly boost

productivity, enhance operational agility, and unlock cost efficiencies for the client. A prominent North American household furnishings manufacturer has selected Wipro to

modernize its technology landscape and accelerate innovation across its enterprise

applications. This multi-year engagement focuses on driving automation and embedding

AI at scale. The Wipro team will leverage AI accelerators to deliver predictive insights,

automate workflows, and enhance user experience. Additionally, Wipro will help set up a

Center of Excellence to fast-track AI adoption and unlock new business value. These

initiatives will also enable the client to modernize legacy systems and improve business

agility to drive operational excellence and support future growth. A leading UK-based facilities management company has extended its long-standing

relationship with Wipro and signed a multi-year agreement to accelerate enterprise-wide

transformation. The engagement will deploy Wipro IntelligenceTM, Wipro’s unified suite of

AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, to drive automation,

predictive analytics, and conversational AI to modernise core functions, improving speed,

accuracy, and resilience. Automated patching and intelligent monitoring will strengthen

infrastructure reliability, while workflow and change management programs will reduce

manual effort and enhance client experience. These initiatives are expected to deliver

significant cost savings, boost operational efficiency, and strengthen client’s position as a

technology-led facility transformation in the industry. One of the world’s largest food and beverage goods companies, headquartered in Europe,

has selected Wipro to accelerate the transformation of its global Digital Workplace and

enterprise support ecosystem. Wipro secured a significant multi-year engagement to

modernize and support the organisation’s global workforce systems and enhance

employee productivity. This initiative, one of the client’s most expansive workplace

transformation programs, will leverage Wipro IntelligenceTM–a unified suite of AI-powered

platforms, solutions and transformative offerings–as well as real time voice translation

capabilities to elevate the employee experience at scale. A major European insurance provider has engaged Wipro in a multi-year strategic

program to reimagine its infrastructure landscape and accelerate its hybrid cloud journey.

Wipro will deliver a comprehensive suite of services across data center, networking,

One of India’s top banking and financial services institutions has selected Wipro for a multi-

year engagement to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen its technology

A leading Southeast Asian airline has renewed its longstanding strategic engagement with

Wipro to elevate customer interaction capabilities across multiple touchpoints. Leveraging

deep industry expertise and Wipro IntelligenceTM, the team will support a wide spectrum

of customer journeys including member account services, loyalty programs, reservations,

ticketing and redemption, disruption management, and digital channel support for the

airline’s website and mobile app. This engagement will deliver faster resolutions, improved

In a strategic AI-led engagement, Wipro was selected by a leading global communications

technology company to transform its finance and accounting operations using advanced

agentic AI. The solution supported by Wipro’s WEGA orchestration for enterprise-grade

governance will introduce smart automation agents to handle tasks like invoice

processing, reconciliations, and reporting across multiple systems. These AI agents will

interpret documents, apply financial logic such as accounting rules, validations, and

matching criteria, and execute workflow actions with audit-ready transparency. The

engagement will accelerate financial processes, improve accuracy, strengthen

compliance, and create a scalable foundation for rapid growth and new capabilities. A global telecommunications technology company has selected Wipro to deliver an AI-

infused transformation by accelerating its Software Development Lifecycle. Leveraging AI-

powered automation agents built on the WEGA platform, the solution simplifies code

Wipro has been chosen by a U.S.-based health insurer to modernize and manage

operations across its Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid businesses. Leveraging its

Wipro has renewed its multi-year engagement with a leading US-based regional

healthcare organization to enhance the client’s operational excellence and compliance.

Through its proprietary PayerAI solution, part of Wipro IntelligenceTM, Wipro has

implemented a scalable AI-infused SaaS platform that automates reconciliation of state

beneficiary enrollment and payment data with health plan membership and expected

payments. This solution ensures accurate payment alignment, strengthens revenue

integrity, supports regulatory compliance, and reduces administrative burden, enabling the

client to achieve efficiency at scale.

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant’s Generative AI Services 2025 RadarViewTM Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence

Transformation Strategic Consulting 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US52988325 Nov 2025) Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM – AWS Ecosystem Partners 2025 – US & UK

(all quadrants) Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Talent Readiness for Next Generation Data,

Analytics, and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant’s SAP S/4HANA Services 2025–2026 RadarViewTM Wipro was positioned as a Horizon 3 – Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service

Providers, 2025 report Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix®

Assessment 2025 Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Service Integration

and Management Services Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Center

Outsourcing Services Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Telecom Digital Services 2025 RadarViewTM Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Banking Operations – Services PEAK

Matrix® Assessment 2025 Wipro was named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Outsourced Digital

Workplace Services

Source & Disclaimer: *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Service Integration and Management Services”, Andrea

Lanzavecchia, et al, 29 October 2025. *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing Services”, Biswajit Maity,

et al, 3 November 2025. *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services”, Karl Rosander, et al,

10 November 2025.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any

vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only

those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,

expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular

purpose.

The Gartner content described herein (the “Gartner Content”) represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as

part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner

Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release, and the opinions

expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was ₹2.6 billion ($28.6 million1) IT Products segment results for the quarter were ₹0.23 billion ($2.5 million1)

Please refer to the table on page 12 for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT

Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consultingcompany, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.Highlights of the ResultsResults for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025:2 Public Performance for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said “In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in linewith our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as adifferentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of ourAI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, andexpanded our innovation network across global locations.” Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our IT services operating margins at 17.6%expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance inlast few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cashflow of 135% of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared aninterim dividend of ₹6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Bn.”reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constantcurrency growth rates, refer note 2.3 Public Highlights of Strategic Deal WinsIn Q3’26, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlightsinclude:4 Public security, databases, and storage, while enabling a seamless transition to a future-readyhybrid cloud model. Leveraging AI for observability, automation, and standardisation, thissolution will enhance agility, resilience, and operational efficiency. This initiative willstrengthen regional presence and ensure cultural alignment to deliver faster responsetimes, improved service reliability, and reduced operational risk, enabling the client toaccelerate innovation and improve customer experience.foundation. Wipro will modernize core IT operations, manage critical banking systems,and deliver a secure, cloud-enabled infrastructure to enhance operational resilience andcustomer experience. The solution leverages Wipro IntelligenceTM to enable automation,robust cybersecurity, and streamlined enterprise application operations, ensuringuninterrupted services and scalability. Wipro will also orchestrate advanced solutions forpayments, capital markets, retail and wholesale banking, and risk and compliance,alongside developing an automated system for key processes. This transformation willdrive measurable improvements in efficiency, security, and agility, enabling the client toinnovate at scale and deliver seamless experiences in an increasingly digital-firstenvironment.service consistency, and superior governance compliance through real-time decision-making, optimised staffing, and enhanced transparency. The renewed collaboration reinforces Wipro’s position as a trusted strategic partner, driving intelligent, scalable, andexperience-led customer servicing.analysis, reviews, validations, and routine tasks, driving greater speed, accuracy, andgovernance. Supported by Wipro’s enterprise-grade Agentic AI framework, theseintelligent agents will streamline workflows, enforce enterprise standards, and acceleratedelivery cycles. This transformation enhances code quality and compliance while alsoestablishing a scalable architecture enabling rapid onboarding of additional AI agents andseamless expansion.5 Public proprietary PayerAI solution, part of Wipro IntelligenceTM, Wipro will deploy automationand AI-infused capabilities across the client’s claims processing, member and providerenrolment, data management, and configuration of core health systems. The AI-drivenProvider Roster Management System and Claims Inventory Management System willstreamline complex provider data processes and improve accuracy. Through thisengagement, Wipro will deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency,scalability, and cost optimization, while ensuring compliance and better service delivery.Analyst Recognition6 Public IT Products