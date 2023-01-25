Home

Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes Greetings, Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Status on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami 2023 Greetings, SMS, Messages, WhatsApp Status.



Vasant Basant Panchami / Basant Panchami 2023 Wishes Greetings, Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Status

Basant Panchami 2023 Wishes Greetings, Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Status: The Hindu festival Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The day is celebrated with great pomp and fervor every year. This year, Basant Panchami falls on Thursday, i.e. January 25. This day marks the arrival of spring and harvest after the winter season. Basant Panchami is also a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati’s birthday falls on Basant Panchami. Hence, many perform Saraswati puja on this day. Delving into the significance of this day throws up many interesting reasons. However, the festivities are incomplete without sending some warm Basant Panchami wishes to friends and family.

Send Basant Panchami 2023 Wishes Greetings, Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Status to Friends and Family

Wish you a lifetime of happiness, good luck, success and growth on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Winter is coming to an end and as flowers begin to bloom, I hope your life also blooms. Happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless you with happiness and knowledge.

May Goddess Saraswati bring you hope and joy in this new season. I wish a very happy Vasant Panchami to you and your loved ones.

Let’s bid goodbye to winter and welcome the spring with smiles on our faces and love in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Basant Panchami.

Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; Fly kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the spring season and shed lethargy; And burn all the evils like Holika’s pyre. Happy Basant Panchami!

May Every Goodness Touch Your Soul And The Brightest Light Of Knowledge Illuminate Your Life So Here’s Me Wishing You A Very Happy Vasant Panchami!



