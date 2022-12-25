As we begin the Christmas celebrations, let us take a look at some of the best Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages and Images that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas which is one of the popular festivals in the world is dedicated to the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is celebrated on 25 December every year. Christmas Day is also the start of the Christian liturgical year, which initiates the 12 days of Christmastide and the same goes on to until January 5. It is the most precious time of the year as families, relatives, and friends gather to celebrate the festival in the hope of a wonderful year ahead. People all over the world observe various traditions and celebrations. Many people decorate Christmas trees, hold feasts, exchange gifts, go to church, sing hymns and songs, while some wait for the Santa Claus as well. As we begin the Christmas celebrations, let us take a look at some of the best Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages and Images that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages And Images to Share With Your Dear Ones

A very joyous and cheerful Christmas to you and your family!

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, Oh what fun it is to have such a lovely day today!

May this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you a Christmas that’s merry and bright! Merry Christmas with lots of love!

May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter. Merry Christmas!

Christmas is the time of joy and happiness. Bask in the festivities, forget your worries and let the lord bring light and love to your life.

Our family wishes you love, joy, and peace … today, tomorrow, and always. Merry Christmas!

May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Merry Christmas!



