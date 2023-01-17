Home

Business

Indian Railways: With Paytm, Passengers Can Book Train Ticket, Check Live Train Status. Here’s How

Indian Railways Latest News Today: Train passengers can use the Paytm app to search for nearby stations and check the PNR status of their booked tickets.

Paytm in partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has enabled passengers to book tatkal tickets, check PNR and live train running status.

Indian Railways Latest News Today: For booking train tickets, passengers don’t need to stand in long queues at the Rail Stations anymore. With Paytm, train passengers can book train tickets, check live train status, and can also many more services.

Notably, Paytm now offers a range of features ranging from initiating UPI payments, booking movie tickets, paying bills and more. Paytm in partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has enabled passengers to book tatkal tickets, check PNR and live train running status, get instant refunds on ticket cancellation, track the platform number and offer more IRCTC booking-related services.

The train passengers can use the Paytm app to search for nearby stations and check the PNR status of their booked tickets. They can also check the train delay history, seek 24×7 assistance on the app in more than 10 languages and even book tickets under different quotas for senior citizens and women.

Here’s How to book IRCTC train tickets on Paytm

Login to Paytm on app or visit paytm.com/train-tickets

Select your source and destination

Enter the date of the journey and then click on the “Search” button to search for available trains.

Now select your train and check seat availability.

Select the seat, class and date.

To book the tickets, click on “Book” button and enter your IRCTC login ID

If you do not have a login Id then tap on “Sign-up with IRCTC” option or reset your IRCTC ID password by clicking on “Forgot IRCTC Password”.

Next, fill in the required details and click “Book”.

Now pay for the tickets through your preferred payment option.

To complete your booking, you will be redirected to the IRCTC website.

Enter the password to verify.

Once the tickets are booked, you can download the pdf. Paytm will also send an email of your tickets to your registered mail id.

Here’s how to check train PNR status on Paytm

Go to the Paytm app or website > train tickets> PNR status

Enter your PNR number in the search box.

Now click on the check PNR status button.

Your PNR status will be displayed on the screen.

Here’s how to check live train status on Paytm

Go to Paytm app> train tickets > enter the train number or the name of the train.

Select your boarding station.

Enter the boarding date and click on “Check Live Status”.



