With tiger on prowl, Uttarakhand declares school holidays on…

With tiger on prowl, Uttarakhand’s administration declares school holidays on…

Pauri District Magistrate has issued an order in this matter.

Pauri: Nine schools in Dwarikhal would be shut on September 23 and 24 (Monday and Tuesday) in view of a tiger scare. This was announced by the local administration in Jakhnidhar Tehsil of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan issued an order according to which the decision was taken on a request made by the sub-district magistrate of Jakhnidhar and the block education officer of Dwarikhal to ensure the safety of the students.

Both officers had written a letter to the district magistrate informing him that a student was attacked and injured by a tiger in Thangar village in the Dwarikhal area at 7 am on Saturday and the big cat was spotted near the government primary school in Thangar.

The district magistrate, in his order, said that in view of the safety of students, there will be a holiday on September 23 and 24 in nine schools and all Anganwadi centres in the Dwarikhal area.











