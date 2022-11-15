Witness Rich Wildlife In The Little Rann Of Kutch, Here Is Why You Should Add This Enchanting Beauty In Your Bucket List

In the precious Little Rann of Kutch, you can find flocks of migratory and not-so-common Cranes near the bushes, mixed flock of pelicans and other migratory birds around small watering holes. Watch video.

Little Rann of Kutch: Hi everyone, welcome back to yet another travel episode with India.com. In today’s video we will be exploring the beautiful and gorgeous, Little Rann of Kutch which is a salt marsh and a part of the Great Rann Of Kutch. So, let us dive deep into the video to know what this beauty has to offer. Watch video.



