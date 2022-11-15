Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalWitness Rich Wildlife In The Little Rann Of Kutch, Here Is Why...
National

Witness Rich Wildlife In The Little Rann Of Kutch, Here Is Why You Should Add This Enchanting Beauty In Your Bucket List

admin
By admin
0
64



In the precious Little Rann of Kutch, you can find flocks of migratory and not-so-common Cranes near the bushes, mixed flock of pelicans and other migratory birds around small watering holes. Watch video.

Little Rann of Kutch: Hi everyone, welcome back to yet another travel episode with India.com. In today’s video we will be exploring the beautiful and gorgeous, Little Rann of Kutch which is a salt marsh and a part of the Great Rann Of Kutch. So, let us dive deep into the video to know what this beauty has to offer. Watch video.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 9:15 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
KKR Pacer Pat Cummins to Skip T20 League Ahead of Retention Deadline Day To Focus on Ashes, ODI World Cup
Next article
MS Dhoni BACK in Indian Team After T20 World Cup 2022 Debacle
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Witness Rich Wildlife In The Little Rann Of Kutch, Here Is Why You Should Add This Enchanting Beauty In Your Bucket List

admin
By admin
0
64



In the precious Little Rann of Kutch, you can find flocks of migratory and not-so-common Cranes near the bushes, mixed flock of pelicans and other migratory birds around small watering holes. Watch video.

Little Rann of Kutch: Hi everyone, welcome back to yet another travel episode with India.com. In today’s video we will be exploring the beautiful and gorgeous, Little Rann of Kutch which is a salt marsh and a part of the Great Rann Of Kutch. So, let us dive deep into the video to know what this beauty has to offer. Watch video.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 9:15 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
KKR Pacer Pat Cummins to Skip T20 League Ahead of Retention Deadline Day To Focus on Ashes, ODI World Cup
Next article
MS Dhoni BACK in Indian Team After T20 World Cup 2022 Debacle
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677