Wiztales emerges as the India’s Best Virtual Events Platform at Wow Awards Asia 2022

Wiztales, As first-time attendees at WOW Awards, we were equal parts excited and nervous, it was a distinct honour to be part of the 13th WOW Awards Asia Ceremony which happened at the JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai on the 19th and 20th of August 2022.

From Left to Right, Jay Mamtora (Digital Marketing Manager), Crisanta Silveira (Customer Success) and Sumanyu Soniwal (Founder and CEO)

At Wiztales we value the customer and keep them at the forefront of our work, every project is well thought out and executed keeping comfort and user experience at the headline, thus, we are deeply indebted and humbled to receive 4 exceptionally prestigious awards; A Gold award in the category of ‘The Best DIY Virtual Events Platform‘, Silver awards in the categories of ‘Best Employment engagement campaign – Digital‘ and ‘Real Time Live 3D Virtual Tech Platform, and the Bronze award in the category of ‘Virtual Exhibition Platform for B2B Companies‘. The awards serve as a motivating reminder and affirmation from our industry, clients, and consumers to keep innovating and providing experiential solutions across industries

To give you a glimpse into the emotion we as a company feel, Sumanyu Soniwal, Founder and CEO, of Wiztales said, “It always feels special when your hard work is recognized. We have always aimed at helping the event industry grow with the technological advances we can offer and in turn, the industry has helped us in making our products the absolute best version of themselves. Getting a Gold for Best Virtual Events Platform by an institutional name like WOW Awards Asia was just cognizance of the fact that, yes, we have created something exceptional with Wiz365 which everybody, from event organisers to end clients to consumers has loved. With my chest swollen with pride, I would like to congratulate my entire Wiztales Team who have worked day and night to make Wiz365 an absolute success in the Virtual Event World.“

Prashant Rampurkar, Director of Growth and Partnerships said, “As a virtual experience platform, we are investing ourselves every single day into creating and redefining innovative experiences. To be acknowledged and recognized for the effort by WOW is such an honour we shall cherish forever as we strive to think big and make it happen every day.”

Celebrating the win, Krishna Malhotra, CTO of Wiztales said, “I am more than excited to share that Wiztales has won 4 awards at Wow Awards Asia 2022. From providing tech engagements in awards and events to winning awards today, the journey was never short and easy. Thanks and congratulations to the entire team for their efforts and hard work to make this possible.”

About Wiztales

Founded in 2018, Wiztales is the worlds fastest-growing Event Tech Platform. We empower organisations by merging the excitement of live events with the panache of the virtual world to create unparalleled event experiences for global audiences. With multiple product lines, Wiz365 a virtual and hybrid platform for organising âvirtual âevents, Wizit an In-person DIY Event âexperience âapp, and Aâltyug, anâ âeCommerce and events metaverse, Wiztales aims at empowering organisations to create unparalleled experiences for global audiences. Over the last 3 years, we have helped 150+ brands execute 1000+ virtual events with the viewing participation of around 1 million users.

For more information, please visit www.wiztales.com or contact Mr. Ali Sadhik Shaik at [email protected]