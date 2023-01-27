Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue On Being Asked to Return from Parent’s House
During a heated argument between the couple, the wife caught hold of her husband and bit his tongue so hard that it fell on to the ground.
Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a woman bit off her husband’s tongue after he tried to persuade her to return to his house from her parent’s home. As per reports, the woman named Salma, along with her children, has been staying at her maternal house in Thakurganj area of UP’s Lucknow for quite sometime.
When the husband, Munna, went to Salma’s house to bring her back, she refused to return, leading to a heated argument between the couple. During the spat, the wife caught hold of her husband and bit his tongue so hard that it fell on to the ground.
Profusely bleeding Munna also fell to the ground and was shifted to a hospital for treatment by the police. Salma has been arrested.
ADCP West, Chiranjeev Nath Singha, said that there was a dispute going on between Munna and Salma for many years.
“The wife separated from her husband and was living with her children in her parental home. On Friday, the husband had gone to the wife’s maternal home to meet the children, when the wife bit the husband’s tongue with her teeth during an argument. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. Simultaneously, the investigation of the case started while accused wife has been arrested,” he said.
(With IANS inputs)
Published Date: January 27, 2023 4:58 PM IST
