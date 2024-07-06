Home

‘He Has Bomb In His Bag’: Woman Calls Bengaluru Airport To Stop Boyfriend From Flying To Mumbai

The police are currently investigating the matter.

New Delhi: Lately, there have been numerous instances of hoax calls being made to different schools, hotels, and airports about bombs being planted there. Now, the latest in the list is being reported from Bengaluru, where a 29-year-old woman allegedly made a hoax call to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) helpline. She reportedly did this to stop her boyfriend from to Mumbai.

The woman has been identified as Indra Rajwar from Pune and she is currently working in Bengaluru.

Indra Rajwar, on June 26, made a hoax call to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) helpline and said that a passenger named Mir Raza Mehdi, who was flying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his bag as she claimed he was her boyfriend.

“He has a bomb in his bag”, she told the helpline.

As soon as the news about a bomb being carried in Mir Raza Mehdi’s bag, the authorities looked for Mehdi who was found at the airport. He was searched and checked for explosives but it did not yield anything and it was declared as a “non-specific call”.

Later it was found that Rajwar too was at the airport. Mehdi and Rajwar had booked tickets to Mumbai on different flights. They arrived at the airport in the evening and were sitting in the departure lounge speaking to each other before Rajwar called the helpline.

The police registered a case. However, the police on Wednesday filed an FIR under IPC Section 505(1)(B) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Later, she was detained and taken to the KIA police station where she said that she and Mehdi had some differences. He was flying to Mumbai and she wanted to stop him.

The police are currently investigating the matter.











