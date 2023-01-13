Woman Carries Lion In Arms. Internet Calls Her ‘Wonder Woman’

A video of a woman carrying a struggling lion in her arms has instantly viral on social media.
Viral Video: What makes content on social media go viral? Is it the ‘shock and awe’ factor in videos? Cute and funny videos of dogs, cats and human babies are always a fan favourite. But, there are times we come across content that definitely makes us sit back for a minute to actually grasp the gravity of video. Such was the
A video of a woman carrying a lion in her arms has gone instantly viral on social media. The barely 10-second clip that was shared on Instagram showed the woman holding the lion in her arm with complete ease as she walks in the street. The lion was struggling to break free while the woman held it.
Watch – Woman Carries Struggling Lion In Arms
Social media users were quick to react to the video and said they were “shocked”. “Sign that lady up for the next Wonder Woman movie…,” one user commented on the post.
Another user said, “Looks like he/she is in trouble.”
“Someone needs to tell him he’s a lion,” another user posted.
The incident reportedly took place on the streets of Kuwait and the woman in the video is apparently the owner of the lion. The lion created panic after it escaped in the Kuwait City and entered residential area, according to the Middle East Monitor
Published Date: January 13, 2023 11:04 AM IST
