Woman Dances on ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ While Cycling, Netizens Say ‘Next Level Talent’

Girl Dances To ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’ While Cycling On Road

Viral Video: These days, videos that go instantly viral on social media are dance videos. In an attempt to gain views and followers, people can be seen recording dance reels and videos. One such video that is going viral now is of a girl dancing on a popular Bollywood song, but with a twist. Well, she pulls off some cool moves and that too while riding a bicycle!

The video shows the girl dancing to the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as she cycles in the middle of a road. She is seen wearing a golden salwar suit, braided hair accessorised with bangles and other jewellery while she cycles and performs the dance.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

The video was uploaded by an Instagram account called iamsecretgirl023, who has 734K followers. “Ye ladka Haye allah”, reads the caption. She has multiple videos of her cycling and dancing on her profile.

The girl’s video not only went viral, but netizens are also left impressed with her smooth dance moves, and her ability to cycle and dance simlutaneously. People poured out their heart with love and praises for the young lady and her skills. Applauding her talent, users wrote, “Awesome cycle dance”, “This talent will make you a big star one day”, and many more.



