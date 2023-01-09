Woman Dances on ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ While Cycling, Netizens Say ‘Next Level Talent’
The girl’s video not only went viral, but netizens are also left impressed with her smooth dance moves, and her ability to cycle and dance simlutaneously.
Viral Video: These days, videos that go instantly viral on social media are dance videos. In an attempt to gain views and followers, people can be seen recording dance reels and videos. One such video that is going viral now is of a girl dancing on a popular Bollywood song, but with a twist. Well, she pulls off some cool moves and that too while riding a bicycle!
The video shows the girl dancing to the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as she cycles in the middle of a road. She is seen wearing a golden salwar suit, braided hair accessorised with bangles and other jewellery while she cycles and performs the dance.
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:
The video was uploaded by an Instagram account called iamsecretgirl023, who has 734K followers. “Ye ladka Haye allah”, reads the caption. She has multiple videos of her cycling and dancing on her profile.
The girl’s video not only went viral, but netizens are also left impressed with her smooth dance moves, and her ability to cycle and dance simlutaneously. People poured out their heart with love and praises for the young lady and her skills. Applauding her talent, users wrote, “Awesome cycle dance”, “This talent will make you a big star one day”, and many more.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
When And Where to Watch Pak vs NZ in TV, Online
[ad_1] Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI LIVE Streaming: Watch Pak vs NZ Live online streaming for 1st ODI from Karachi's...
Joshimath Declared DISASTER PRONE. What We Know So Far
[ad_1] Joshimath has been declared "disaster-prone" area as buildings in the holy town of Uttarakhand developed more cracks. Joshimath officially...
7 Best Hormone-Balancing Foods That Women Should Include in Diet
[ad_1] People with PCOS may feel better if they eat a diet that fits their nutritional needs, helps them maintain...
Budget 2023 May See Customs Duty Hike On 35 Items. Check Details
[ad_1] In December 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry asked different ministries to compile a list of non-essential items...
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Among Faf Du Plessis Favourite Players to Chat With
[ad_1] When asked about his favourite players to chat with, he picked three names. Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, the...
Videos of Woman Working Out at Gym in Saree Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided
[ad_1] In this viral video, the saree clad woman can be seen performing multiple exercises, such as lunges and lat...
Average Rating