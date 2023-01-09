Woman Dances & Swings Inside Delhi Metro Coach, Viral Video Draws Flak from Netizens

Video of Instagram influencer swinging, dancing and playing with soft toys inside Delhi metro coach goes viral,

Viral Video: Delhi metro, the ultimate solution to the national capital’s never ending traffic jam has now also become a place for social media influencers to make reels and videos to share on their handles. Now, a video of a woman swinging, dancing and playing with soft toys inside a Delhi metro is making rounds on the internet and has also drawn some criticism from netizens.

The viral clip shows Video Creator Aparna Devyal Wearing a green top and grey sweatpants as she enjoys her ride while swinging and dancing inside the empty metro coach.

WATCH:

The viral video begins with the woman swinging on the handrails of the metro coach, as she moves on to dancing and playing with her soft toy. In the short video clip, she can also be seen blowing kisses towards the CCTV camers. The video that was apparently shot by the influencer’s friend garnered over 430K views on Instagram.

The clip has been slammed by many as several termed Devyal’s behaviour as weird and asled metro administration to take strict action against her. While one user wrote, “Seat is for the physically-challenged, not mentally,” another wrote, “Let’s not make such things viral …. imagine people copying her thinking it’s a trend.”

What do you think of this video? Do let us know!



